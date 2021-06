It has been a tough go for the Chicago White Sox this season in terms of injuries. They are in first place by four games which are nice but they need to hope that the AL Central doesn’t catch up with them because the injuries are piling up. Adam Engel, Lance Lynn, and Tim Anderson all spent time on the IL but they are all back and doing just fine. However, some other big key players are out for a while. The White Sox did, however, give some good news on Michael Kopech.