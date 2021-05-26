Whatever Happened To Convicted Murderer William Bradford?

MONROE CO., Michigan (WTVG) - A Temperance man has been found guilty of the murder of his step-grandmother following a trial over the last several days in Monroe County. According to the prosecutor’s office, Kenny McBride, 45, was convicted on Thursday for the February 2020 death and beheading of Cecilia Gibson. McBride was found guilty of murder in the first degree and mutilation of Gibson’s corpse. He was charged as a habitual offender because of three prior felony convictions, according to prosecutors.