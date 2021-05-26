Whatever Happened To Convicted Murderer William Bradford?
William "Bill" Bradford, an amateur photographer, was convicted in 1988 of killing 21-year-old Shari Miller and 15-year-old Tracey Campbell in the summer of 1984 after offering to take photos of them so they could build modeling portfolios. According to case file published on Case Text, investigators believe that Bradford first killed Miller after taking her out to a remote area in the desert for the photo shoot. About a week later, Campbell was murdered in the same area.www.grunge.com