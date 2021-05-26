Bank of Mauritius Plans CBDC Pilot in 2021

“CBDCs will be here to complement, and to address gaps that the traditional monetary system is not able to fulfill,” Bank of Mauritius Governor Harvesh Seegolam said. While discussions and initiatives surrounding CBDCs have been around for a while, China’s supercharged approach towards rolling out a national digital currency could end up accelerating the process worldwide, panelists said during the chat. The panel also included Greg Medcraft, director of the OECD’s directorate for financial and enterprise affairs and Loretta Joseph, a fintech adviser with the financial services commission of Mauritius.