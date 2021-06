Recently, The Ultimate Warrior was the subject of an episode of A&E’s Biography. A few days later, Warrior was the subject of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring. When two people tell the same story, the facts are usually the same but the details will be different. Here, the facts of the life of the Warrior were the same. However, while A&E delivered a simple retelling of Warrior’s life and career, VICE was more brutal in its approach.