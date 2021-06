CHESTERTON — A Hobart man convicted of murdering a Portage woman outside a Chesterton bar where they worked has struck out again in his attempts to appeal. The Indiana Supreme Court has opted not to take a look at the conviction and 65-year sentence for Christopher Dillard, which had been upheld by the Indiana Court of Appeals in February, according to the order from Chief Justice Loretta Rush and agreed to by the others on the bench.