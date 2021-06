Mike Madigan’s former chief of staff has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice. Tim Mapes entered the plea during a remote hearing Friday. Prosecutors say Mapes was required to testify truthfully before a grand jury under an immunity deal offered as part of an ongoing corruption investigation. But they say Mapes lied about what Madigan, the former Illinois House Speaker, did and said to others swept up in the investigation.