Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Bangladeshis retell their history through the revival of this ancient fabric

By Katie Mather
intheknow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re at all a member of the beauty community or the parent of a newborn, chances are that you’re very familiar with a muslin cloth — a cotton fabric that serves all sorts of purposes and is softer than the traditional terrycloth towel. The history of muslin traces back...

www.intheknow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladeshis#Cotton Fabric#Europe#Ancient History#20th Century#Economic History#Company History#Apple News#Original Muslin#Muslin Cloth#Colonial Rulers#Weavers#Shawls#Saris#Heritage#Tibet#Author Saiful Islam#Lost Languages#Lost Species#Brahmaputra River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
India
Related
Worldsouthasiamonitor.org

25000 Bangladeshi workers to go to Oman, Kuwait

Bangladesh has lifted travel restrictions to Oman and Kuwait-- popular work destinations for its workers - allowing 25,000 nationals to resume their jobs there. Bangladesh’s Civil Aviation Authority this week issued a circular, permitting flights to these two countries, reported The Daily Star. A few weeks ago, when coronavirus cases surged in the country, it had banned international travels, leaving many of its overseas workers stranded in the country for over a month now.
Educationweeklyblitz.net

English medium education, a luxury ‘product’ for Bangladeshis

While a good fiscal or monetary policy can lend some momentum to a nation’s economic growth, according to macroeconomic principles, no growth is sustainable without technological development and a steady growth in a nation’s quality of education. However, sadly enough, Bangladesh’s pre-college education still could not completely detach itself from the elitism that divest a good fraction of the population from the so-called ‘English medium’ schooling, and thus a large chasm stands between the nations public and private schools’ quality of education.
Beauty & Fashiontheasianparent.com

Discover The History And Evolution Of Modern Women In Singapore Through Fashion

Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall launches a new exhibition that dives into the evolving roles of women throughout history. From 12 June to 12 December 2021, Sun Yat Sen Memorial Hall (SYSNMH) will be presenting its latest special exhibition, Modern Women of the Republic: Fashion and Change in China and Singapore, which uses fashion as a barometer of societal change to shed light on the changes in women’s status, roles and lifestyles since the late 19th century.
Kansas StateLompoc Record

Today in History: The Christian catacombs of ancient Rome were discovered in 1578

Today is Monday, May 31, the 151st day of 2021. There are 214 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day. On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.
SciencePosted by
The Voice

A Focus on History: June 3 through June 9

One-hundred-twenty miles above the earth, Major Edward H. White II opens the hatch of the Gemini 4 and steps out of the capsule, to become the first American astronaut to walk in space. – 1965. June 4. The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to guarantee women the right to...
MilitaryThe Daily Star

UN honours eight fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers

The United Nations has awarded eight fallen peacekeepers from Bangladesh with the "Dag Hammarskjöld Medal". As many as 129 peacekeepers from 44 nations were honoured at a virtual ceremony on the occasion of the International Day of the UN Peacekeepers on Thursday. All the recipients lost their lives while rendering...
Labor Issuesdnyuz.com

Bangladeshi factory workers fear rollback of safety measures

The expiry of the Bangladesh Accord, a legally binding agreement between global brands, retailers and unions, on May 31 and no long-term commitment from brands has cast fresh fears for the future safety of Bangladeshi garment factory workers. The Bangladesh Accord received 214 signatures in 2018, 200 of them being...
Religionatmostfear-entertainment.com

Witchcraft Acts Through History, and Christian’s Hideous Murders

Witches, fairies, demons, and spirits have not always been mythical creatures that modern societies often depict. Based on theological and intellectual ideas that the brightest minds of the time supported, the supernatural was intrinsically connected to the very reality in which early modern people lived. Scholars published numerous works to...
Celebritiesopenthenews.com

MEET SULAIMAN AHMED SAMI, A BANGLADESHI ARTIST AND SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR

Born on 19th May 2001 in Sylhet Bangladesh, Sulaiman Ahmed sami had a keen interest in trying new things right from childhood. He always wanted to experiment with new things. From childhood, he is known among friends for coming up with out-of-the-box ideas. His style of thinking was very much and unique. This has helped him achieve great success at 19. He is multitalented and versatile. He is an entrepreneur, artist, and influencer revolutionizing the digital platform.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Fact checking ancient Greek history: Teeth recovered from military gravesites contradict historical beliefs that no mercenaries were deployed in battles

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Ancient historians loved to write about warfare and famous battles. While these millennia-old stories still feed modern imaginations – Homer’s “Iliad” provides the plot for the movie “Troy,” while Herodotus’ “Histories Book VII” inspired the film “300,” for instance – there’s rarely any physical evidence that the events they describe really happened.
Scienceh-net.org

CfP: "Science and the Moving Image: Histories of Intermediality"

Art, Art History & Visual Studies, Communication, Cultural History / Studies, Film and Film History, History of Science, Medicine, and Technology. Workshop: "Science and the Moving Image: Histories of Intermediality" Location: Online (Zoom) Date: November 2nd and 3rd PM (UK time), 2021. CfP deadline: June 28th, 2021. Since the advent...
Musicdweb.news

Md Saiful Islam Rishat is a Bangladeshi Music Artist

Barisal, Bangladesh Jun 9, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Md Saiful Islam Rishat is a Bangladeshi official writer and music artist. Personality provides YouTube channels or websites, books, music, videos, digital marketing, acting, YouTube tutorials, blogging, and much more. Born: 13-Jun-1999. “Age – 21 years” He studied at Barisal BM College. He...
Visual ArtPosted by
WJCT News

Metropolitan Museum of Art Sends Three Benin Bronzes Home To Nigeria

Beautiful bronze sculptures and castings from West Africa have long been exhibited in some of the world's most august institutions, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Wednesday it's returning three of these artworks to Nigeria. They include two 16th-century brass plaques created at the Court of Benin, and a brass head produced in Ife around the 14th century.
Businessnewagebd.net

Visa to launch fintech initiative for Bangladeshi startups

Digital payment platform Visa is set to launch its new programme for startups and fintechs in Bangladesh. The programme aims to help the startups enhance their product propositions and develop better user experiences. This fintech initiative for Bangladesh is a series of 12 webinar-based events scheduled for June 17, where...
Politicsscoopnest.com

captain america

The Statue of Liberty's "little sister" is leaving Paris for New York City ahead of Independence Day. A gift from France to America, it will first be displayed on Ellis Island and will then stay in Washington, DC, for 10 years. The Statue of Liberty's "little sister" is leaving Paris...
New York City, NYhypebeast.com

Metropolitan Museum of Art Returns Looted Sculptures to Nigeria

Coercing other institutions to do the same. New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art recently announced its plans to return two Benin bronze sculptures to Nigeria. The Met is reported to have roughly 160 looted objects from the Court of Benin including the aforementioned pieces which were plundered by British soldiers during a military campaign and then transported to England back in 1897.
PhotographyBirmingham Star

A Long-Lost Siberia Emerges In The Work Of A Forgotten Photographer

The photograph above depicts a scene in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk in 1909, in which a man drives a cart pulled by...wolves! This original means of transportation went down in history forever thanks to photographer Ludwig Wonago (1872-1935), who at the beginning of the 20th century created a fascinating visual chronicle of life in the city 4,000 kilometers east of Moscow.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Shenzhen to Host Art Fair, Storied Show Designer Dies, and More: Morning Links from June 10, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York said that it will return two 16th-century bronze plaques from Benin City to Nigeria, the New York Times reports. The pieces were once held by the British Museum, which transferred them to the National Museum in Lagos around 1950, according to the Met. Though the Lagos institution did not deaccession the works, they at some point ended up on the market and eventually made their way to a collector who gave them to the Met. The decision came after research by the Met and the British Museum. (ARTnews has an explainer about the Benin Bronzes, which were looted by British troops in 1897.) Nigeria’s minister of minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said in a statement picked up by NPR that the country “enjoins other museums to take a cue from this. The art world can be a better place if every possessor of cultural artifacts considers the rights and feelings of the dispossessed.”