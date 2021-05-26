Cancel
Buying Cars

Used-car prices are surging, but for some models more than others

By Joe Lorio
Autoblog
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake pent-up demand for new vehicles, a reopening economy, and a chip shortage that's curtailing new-car production, and therefore supply, and any economist will tell you that combination will lead to higher automobile prices. Add irrational consumer behavior — is there any other kind? — and you get headlines like the recent one where nearly half of surveyed buyers said they were willing to spend $5,000 over list price to get a new car. (Likely, these are the same people who were panic-hoarding toilet paper a year ago.)

