Final Viewership For Friday’s WWE Smackdown Higher Than Before, Still Below 2 Million

Hello everyone, another Friday evening is upon us and that means another episode of WWE Smackdown. The Hell in a Cell PPV is coming up on Sunday so this is what passes for our go home show. Last week Roman Reigns tossed Dominik Mysterio over the top rope with a powerbomb after getting into a skirmish with Dominik and Rey Mysterio stemming from Rey challenging Roman for the Universal title. That match was hinted at being inside Hell in a Cell at the PPV, but for some reason we’re getting it tonight without any stipulations. We’re either getting a non-finish to set up their PPV rematch, or they’ll do Roman vs. Rey quickly and use the rest of the show to set up the title match for Sunday. Well, the third option would be a clean finish tonight and no Roman title defense at Hell in a Cell. Honestly, with how the booking has been lately this could go any number of ways. It probably leaves Smackdown without a Cell match for the event so be prepared for something tonight to get some Smackdown match into the big red structure, if I had to guess it’ll be either Cesaro and Seth Rollins or Bayley and Bianca Belair. The drama between the Usos continued last week, with Roman delivering a wonderful promo to Jimmy about how he needs to be a better big brother to Jey, so we’ll see something continue with those two I imagine. We’ll also get the fifth match between King Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura to conclude their Battle for the Crown. Well anyway, let’s see what Smackdown has in store for us tonight.