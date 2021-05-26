Cancel
WWE

Final Viewership For Friday’s WWE Smackdown Higher Than Before, Still Below 2 Million

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIt was reported this past weekend that Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown drew 1.83 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The final numbers are in, courtesy of Wrestlenomics, revealing that the show ended up pulling in 1.933 million viewers. This is ultimate up from 1.920 million the week before and down 7% compared to the last four weeks.

