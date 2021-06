DALLAS — A 2-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening, Dallas police say. Around 7 p.m., police said the 2-year-old girl was sitting with a man on a bench in the front yard of a home in the 4800 block of Parry Avenue, when she saw a 17-year-old family member leaving the driveway in a truck. Police said the toddler got up, ran toward it, and was struck by the right rear tire of the vehicle.