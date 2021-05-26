Cancel
NBA

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles again in Game 2

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKuzma posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in Tuesday's 109-102 win over the Suns. So far in this first-round series, Kuzma has been very unproductive off the bench. The 25-year-old had a decent defensive performance in Game 2, as he logged a steal and a block, but he has yet to do much of anything offensively. The forward had a solid regular season (12.9 points per game); however, he's only scored two points on 1-of-6 shooting thus far in the postseason.

Kyle Kuzma
#Lakers#Fg#Suns#1 Of 6 Shooting
