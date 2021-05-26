Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles again in Game 2

The Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James for one more game. Even with James out, the Lakers defeated the New York Knicks 101-99 in Overtime. Talen Horton-Tucker hit a HUGE go-ahead three-pointer with 21 seconds to go in Overtime to lift the Lakers to victory over the Knicks. The Lakers are playing with a sense of urgency as they look to avoid playing in the Play-In game. The Lakers figure, why stand on the cliff if you don’t have to right away? If the Lakers can avoid the Play-In game this bodes well for them. That way they can focus solely on whoever their first-round opponent will be. Coach Frank Vogel was proud of his team’s performance and especially proud of Talen Horton-Tucker aka THT.