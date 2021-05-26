Tickets For WWE’s Live Touring Return On Sale, Money in the Bank Close To Selling Out
Tickets for WWE’s return to live event touring, which includes the Money in the Bank PPV on July 16, were available in a pre-sale yesterday. Tickets officially went on sale to the general public today. The PPV is selling very well, as AEWTicketInfo noted on Twitter. At the time of the tweet, there were only 1,225 tickets available (up from 247 before more tickets were released) and 10,402 unavailable. At this time, it appears as though the show will end up selling out.411mania.com