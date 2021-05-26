Cancel
NHL

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Starting third straight

 15 days ago

Per Arthur Staple of The Athletic, Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the home cage in Wednesday's Game 6 versus the Penguins. Sorokin was excellent in Games 4 and 5, picking up back-to-back wins while posting an impressive 1.28 GAA and .963 save percentage. He'll attempt to help the Islanders advance to the second round by picking up his fourth victory of the playoffs over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Ilya Sorokin
