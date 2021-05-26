Cancel
'The Sandman': Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman join Netflix series

By Annie Martin
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7onO_0aC5pdmR00
Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death on the Netflix series "The Sandman." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is adding 12 cast members to its upcoming series The Sandman.

The streaming service said Wednesday that Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Jenna Coleman have joined the new series, which is based on the Neil Gaiman comic book series.

Howell-Baptiste will play Death, while Coleman will portray Johanna Constantine.

Also joining the cast are Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, Niamh Walsh as young Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven, Stephen Fry as Gilbert and Sandra James Young as Unity Kincaid.

The new cast members join previously announced stars Tom Sturridge, who will play the title character, Dream, Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Charles Dance (Roderick Burgess), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Cain), Asim Chaudhry (Abel) and Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian).

The Sandman follows Dream (Sturridge), aka Morpheus, an ancient and powerful being who personifies dreams.

Netflix will share more details about The Sandman during its Geeked Week virtual event in June.

