Cheyenne County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CHEYENNE AND NORTHWESTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 1055 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bird City, or 14 miles east of St. Francis, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bird City, McDonald and Beardsley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
