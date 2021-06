University President Ginny R. Favede said the revised campus guidelines reflect new recommendations from local, state and federal agencies. “We looked at all of the recent guidance and adjusted our campus COVID Plan accordingly. We are currently surveying our students and employees to determine the percentage of those who have been vaccinated. While we are not requiring vaccinations, we do urge members of the community to be inoculated. Continued progress towards our vaccination goal of 70 percent of our campus population, will provide us greater confidence in easing our indoor social distancing and masking restrictions,” President Favede said.