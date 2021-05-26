Cancel
Satellite data reveals impact of warming on global water cycle

By Ayesha Tandon
carbonbrief.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvapotranspiration – the transfer of water from the ground into the air through a combination of evaporation and transpiration – increased by 10% between 2003 and 2019, according to new research. The study, published in Nature, finds that the change is mainly driven by the world’s land surface heating up....

www.carbonbrief.org
