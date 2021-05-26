Cancel
Add herbs for flavor and more

By Carol Kagan
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 15 days ago
Herbs add flavor to food, but can also be beautiful and helpful in the garden and add fragrance to your home. They are easy to grow and are quite free from damage by diseases and insect. Depending on the species, cultivar, and growth cycle, herbs are either annual (e.g. basil, cilantro, dill), biennial (parsley), or perennial (e.g. mint, oregano).

