A new library and innovation center is coming to downtown Greeley. Construction began last week on the former Greeley Tribune property, which the High Plains Library District purchased in 2019. The $30 million dollar renovation will feature an events hall with space for 200, a children’s area, an outdoor amphitheater, and a sound-proofing recording studio. The facility is expected to open in 2023. James Melena with the High Plains Library District says they want this to be a destination library for all Weld County residents.

GREELEY, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO