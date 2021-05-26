Exquisite fossils unearthed in Inner Mongolia reveal how peas got their hard coat

National parks and other protected areas often aim conservation efforts at particular species—as grand as the California condor or as tiny as the sentry milkvetch. But in an era of climate change, there’s no guarantee plants and animals will stay in the areas set aside for them. Some of them have to move to survive, heading northward or up mountain slopes in search of cooler weather. That’s why The Nature Conservancy created a new set of maps to guide protection efforts. Where old maps focused on biodiversity, these new ones reveal “resilience.”