Large nonprofits, private and public lands can take advantage of new climate benefits offered by the USDA

A recent farm labor reform roundtable brought together Senate leadership, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, and farm and farmworker organizations. Table olive industry members are looking to keep the crop competitive in California, with a push towards mechanization. A report from the Texas A&M University Agriculture and Food Policy Center details the costly implications of the proposed tax changes being considered by Congress. Additional support for agricultural producers and businesses will be made available through the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. No new biotypes of weedy rice have been confirmed so far this year, but it continues to be a challenging issue for growers.