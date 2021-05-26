Cancel
Learn How To Pick A Lock, Polish Shoes And Countless Other Vital Life Skills

By Grant Brunner
digg.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis "Double Dangerous Book" serves as a superb followup to the original "Dangerous Book For Boys." With over 70 chapters of vital information, it's crammed with useful info. Not just for boys, this collection of handy tips and life skills will help prepare just about anyone for a lifetime of adventure, curiosity and great stories. No boring lives here.

