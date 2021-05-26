Karrion Kross Sends Message After WWE NXT Title Defense, Triple H And Shawn Michaels React

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features several vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years ago this month beginning with the May 8 review of WWE Raw (including the return of Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler as the announce team, WWE’s continued attempts to revive the ECW brand including a segment where it didn’t go well, Kane vs. Big Show, Spirit Squad in the main event), then three news updates from May 10 (the Booker T-Batista fight, the controversial Kevin Nash-X Division angle), May 12 (Batista’s tendency to speak his mind without a filter, more on the locker room fight), and May 13 (more on Booker-Batista fight, McMahon telling Shawn Michaels they need him to stick around, Sting-Jarrett-Samoa Joe in TNA), and then a review of the May 15 Raw (including Mick Foley in a standout segment, Terry Funk, Bruno Sammartino, Triple H, John Cena, RVD, Trish Stratus, Spirit Squad, Vince McMahon, Goldust, Gene Snitsky.)