Karrion Kross Sends Message After WWE NXT Title Defense, Triple H And Shawn Michaels React
WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross has major praise for Finn Balor, but says there is no one who can take the title from him. Last night's NXT main event saw Kross retain over Balor by submission, in the rematch from their "Takeover: Stand and Deliver" match that saw Kross become champion. As seen below, McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Kross and Scarlett after the match, and asked if there's any man on the NXT roster that he can't beat.