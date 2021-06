Reality star and media personality Kourtney Kardashian has purchased the perfect summertime oasis: a contemporary style mansion in Palm Springs, California for $12 million. On May 27, Kourtney Kardashian purchased a newly constructed modern home beyond the gates of the upscale La Quinta neighborhood. The picturesque property includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star offered a sneak peak of her newly purchased home on Instagram with exterior shots of the pool, golf course, and palm trees accompanied with the caption “happy weekend.” Kourtney allegedly spent her Memorial Day weekend at the newfound residence with her three children as well as Travis Barker, drummer of Blink-182. Reportedly, the celebrity duo have been romantically involved since January after several years of friendship.