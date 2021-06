Bourg resident Stevie Champagne is planning to move to Mississippi but said finding a house was no easy task. “The housing market is just fierce there,” she said. “There are eight bidders on what we wanted. We got lucky and found a new build and immediately put in a contract. We have seven people wanting our home. Bourg has a great school and neighborhood and the house never hit the market. There was no bidding war. The family across the street heard we were thinking of selling and walked over and bought it. This happened all in one day.”