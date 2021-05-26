Key West Guide Recommendation
My son and I are planning a short fishing trip to Key West in mid-July (2021). We have done enough near shore trips for Ladyfish, Trout, Mackerel, etc. We would like to do a day of "fun fishing" for larger species such as Barracuda, Sharks, Jacks, etc. Not really interested in food fish, and not interested on Bottom fishing for snapper, etc. Does anyone have any suggestions on a good guide to contact that may tailor trips to these requirements?forums.floridasportsman.com
