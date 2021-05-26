Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Look At This Inspiring Message on Duluth’s Lakewalk

By Ken Hayes
Posted by 
B105
B105
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes a little gesture can go a long way for someone. Last year we shared a story about how during the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic there were painted rocks with nice messages on them on Duluth's Lakewalk. They were done by Duluth girl who wanted to spread good news during some of the darkest months. Now we are turning the corner in what has been a really tough year, and we still can use inspiration to help us keep moving.

b105country.com
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Lakewalk#Fitgers#Downtown Duluth#Duluth Girl#Ur Beautiful#Ur Worthy#Message#Kindness#Today
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, MN
City
Hope, MN
Related
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Minnesotan Shares A Genius Hack For Cleaning Your Gutters

I have a good feeling this is going to catch on! I saw a post on Reddit while browsing the site this week and saw something that can only be described as genius. I like to browse the Minnesota and Duluth threads to see what is happening in the area. I saw a headline that grabbed my attention and I am so glad it did.
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

June 2021 Off To Warmest Start On Record For Duluth

It's the start of a new month and it looks like it is already a record-breaker for the Twin Ports. How so? The heat, of course! We started off the month with a heat wave of sorts and now, June of 2021 is going down in the history books. Sam...
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

City Officials Holding Ceremony To Unveil New Duluth Flag

Calling all Duluth residents - this is a pretty cool event you can attend to honor the city you live in and love!. City officials with Duluth are asking residents to join them for a fun event on Monday, June 21st. It will take place at noon outside of City Hall. They will be unveiling the new Duluth flag and want it to be a big, citywide celebration!
Rochester, MNPosted by
B105

Rochester Closes Pools Because People Suck and Can’t Behave Anymore

The City of Rochester has decided to close all its municipal pools because people don't know how to behave anymore. Most pools or lakes with swimming areas around the state are having a hard time opening because they can't find lifeguards, Rochester has those, but no one is listening to them and causing problems at both city run pools.
Minnesota StatePosted by
B105

Explore Minnesota Unveils ‘Minnesota Scoop’ Ice Cream Promotion, With 4 Shops Near Duluth Participating

Eating ice cream and a chance to win awesome stuff? Sign me up!. Minnesota's tourism organization, Explore Minnesota, announced a delicious ice cream-centered summer giveaway via social media at the beginning of June that offers an excuse to tour Minnesota's ice cream shops with the opportunity to not only enjoy the tasty summertime treat, but also win some getaways around the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Duluth Firefighters Give Helpful Tips Swimming In Lake Superior

It was tragic news of drownings around the state this past weekend, one in a pool and a few others in smaller lakes around Minnesota. Going for a swim can be a risk to anyone even if they are a strong swimmer, especially on lakes and one the size of Lake Superior for sure can be a huge risk.
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

The Flame Night Club In Duluth Awarded A Grant From Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports is a digital media company that produces content focused on sports and pop-culture, according to Wikipedia and was initially founded back in 2003 by Dave Portnoy. It has blossomed into a multi media company with syndicated radio shows, podcasts, blogs, videos and a massive web presence. Portnoy himself has become somewhat of a celebrity and is known as someone who definitely speaks his mind as seen in his "Pizza Reviews" which happen to be my favorite segment Portnoy does.
PoliticsPosted by
B105

City of Superior to Dedicate New Tribute Trees Next Week

The City of Superior has a new harvest of tribute trees in the city and city leaders will gather next week to dedicate them. Superior Mayor Jim Paine and members of the City of Superior’s Urban Forestry Tree Board will travel around the city on June 15th thanking all the Tribute Tree donors.
MusicPosted by
B105

City Of Superior Releases List Of Events For July 4th Celebration

First Mayor Jim Paine opens up activities for the Summer, then details are released for some of the events on the Superior 4th of July celebration. The Superior 4th of July Celebration begins on July 2nd, with the 132nd Army Band playing at Barker’s Island Festival Park. According to the Army Band's History Page, They started as the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1946 as the 32nd Infantry Division Band. After many changes, including being decommissioned, in 1967 they officially renamed the 132nd Army Band and relieved from assignment to the 32nd Infantry Division.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Blacklist Brewing Co. Moving To Bigger Downtown Duluth Location

DULUTH, Minn. – The Blacklist Brewing Company has announced it’s moving to a new and bigger location but staying in the heart of downtown Duluth. The new location is across the street from the NorShor Theatre on East Superior Street, which is just blocks away from its current location in the former Last Place on Earth building.
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Duluth Fire Dept. shares reminders to stay safe at the beach

It is beach season, and while your first thought may be to cool off in Lake Superior, the Duluth Fire Department wants to make sure you keep safety in mind. When choosing to swim in Lake Superior, it's important to be aware of the possibility of rip currents. Duluth Fire...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Movie review: ‘Mitzi Bearclaw’ a tale of compassion, humanity

Mitzi Bearclaw’s got plans. She’s headed for fashion school, designing hats that’ll save the world and collaborating with her beau. And, it’s her birthday to boot. That all comes to a halt when her father asks for help caring for her ailing and angry mother. Mitzi struggles with the question...
Duluth, MNperfectduluthday.com

PDD Quiz: Duluth’s Historic Old Central High School

This month’s quiz looks at Duluth’s Historic Old Central High School, a property that has been hitting the headlines recently. Historic photographs come courtesy of the Northeast Minnesota Historical Collections, housed in the Archives and Special Collections of UMD’s Kathryn A. Martin Library. Find these (and additional photos of the school) in the Minnesota Digital Library. As always, the Zenith City website was also a critical source of historic information.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

DECC Vaccinations Continue as 700 More Receive Moderna Shot

DULUTH, Minn.– As Minnesota continues to try and reach the 70 percent vaccinated mark needed for herd immunity, the jabs in the arms continued over at the DECC on Sunday afternoon. The DECC was anticipating about 700 people to stop by for either their first or second dose of Moderna....