Why condos in the suburbs are starting to feel like condos downtown

New Section Now Selling! Lennar at Jefferson Place offers new homes for sale in Frederick, Maryland just minutes from Downtown Frederick. Choose between two new floorplans, The Leesburg and Middleburg, featuring three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and a one-car garage. Enjoy the latest in new home designs featuring open concept living and up to 2,444 square feet with Lennar's Everything's Included® upgrades such as granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wide plank flooring, and more! Jefferson Place features on-site amenities include a clubhouse with fitness center, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, tot lot, common area space and a future dog park. Jefferson Place is just off Route 340 near I-270 and Route 15 in Frederick County, Maryland. You'll enjoy living close to Downtown Historic Frederick with its charming restaurants, cafes, boutiques, and art galleries. Stroll along the mile plus Carroll Creek offering beautiful views, quaint shops, outdoor dining, breweries, a distillery and more! Stop by the seasonal farmers market for fresh produce and enjoy Frederick's year-round festivals and outdoor entertainment. Or head out to Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium to watch The Frederick Keys. The minor league baseball team is the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Jefferson Place is convenient to The MARC Rail Station, I-70, Route 26 and I-270, as well as shopping, dining and recreation.