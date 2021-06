CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina (23-22) shut out No. 8 Louisville (26-17) 5-0 on Senior Day on Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium Saturday afternoon. Carolina was led by a stellar performance on the mound by Caleb Cozart, Connor Ollio, and Gage Gillian. The group allowed just three hits, tied for a season-low, and zero runs, which was the first shutout by the Tar Heels since Feb. 25, 2020, an 8-0 win against North Carolina A&T.