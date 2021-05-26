Jackson tennis sends two doubles teams to state

JACKSON TWP. – To the casual sports fan, the distinction between singles tennis and doubles tennis may seem minimal. Jackson sophomore Alvin Altman knows well – courtesy of his dive into the tennis deep end this season – just how much of a difference there is between the two. His upcoming trip to the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason for the Division I boys state tennis tournament is proof that he and doubles partner Ryan Kelley have not only embraced the two-man game, but also underscores how well they’ve done so in a limited number of matches together.