The nation is watching as states begin to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools. The pressure was on Texas lawmakers to join quickly with other red states in passing its own. Though Republicans are crowing about their accomplishment, the bill sent to Governor Greg Abbott for his signature is worse than having none at all. A comparison of the original House Bill 3979 with the final version clearly shows that the 1619 Project effectively will be implemented and America portrayed as a systemically racist nation.