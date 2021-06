Alice Johanna (Kraal) Jansen, age 100, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Alice was married to Ben Jansen Sr. for over 65 years. Their relationship centered on following their Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. Divine love came into their lives and they lived it well to their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.