SpotOn raises $125M for its all-in-one restaurant software platform
Software and payments company SpotOn has raised $125 million in a Series D round that places it among the leaders in tech for restaurants and small businesses. The round was led by prominent tech investor Andreessen Horowitz and included contributions from existing investors DST Global, 01 Advisors, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Franklin Templeton, as well as new investor Mubadala Investment Company. The investments raise the company's valuation to $1.9 billion.www.restaurantbusinessonline.com