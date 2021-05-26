SpotOn raises $125M for its all-in-one restaurant software platform

Company Expands Board of Directors to Include Agency and Data Leader. Whitebox, the leading e-commerce management platform for brands, announced the launch of its new business intelligence technology, Omnifi™. The proprietary technology solves the problem of having fragmented data across selling channels, uniting marketing, sales, and logistics. This is the first technology of its kind, to provide brands and retailers a comprehensive view of their customers across digital channels into a single source of truth for all of their e-commerce needs; the first solution publicly available from Whitebox is Omnifi™ Insights, which powers the services offered by our Marketplace Growth Agency.