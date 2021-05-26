Cancel
SpotOn raises $125M for its all-in-one restaurant software platform

By Joe Guszkowski
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftware and payments company SpotOn has raised $125 million in a Series D round that places it among the leaders in tech for restaurants and small businesses. The round was led by prominent tech investor Andreessen Horowitz and included contributions from existing investors DST Global, 01 Advisors, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Franklin Templeton, as well as new investor Mubadala Investment Company. The investments raise the company's valuation to $1.9 billion.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mina
Person
Brent Bolthouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Technology Company#Business Software#Software Development#Software Tools#Software Systems#Dst Global#Iv Bagel Cafe#Covid#Toast#Clover#Allset#Ncr#Restaurant Tools#Product Development#Pos Systems#Investment#Customer Support#Businesses#Monthly Subscriptions
