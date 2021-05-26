Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Extraordinary demolition job on Matt Hancock by Dominic Cummings who says Health Secretary should have been ‘sacked for lying’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eT1Q1_0aC5o7hv00
Coronavirus – Wed May 19, 2021 (PA Wire)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired over coronavirus failings and “criminal, disgraceful behaviour” on the testing target, Dominic Cummings has said.

Boris Johnson’s former aide also said Whitehall’s top official recommended to the Prime Minister that Mr Hancock should be sacked.

Downing Street did not deny that the Prime Minister considered sacking Mr Hancock in April last year but insisted Boris Johnson has confidence in the Health Secretary now.

Mr Cummings said there were around 20 reasons why Mr Hancock should have been thrown out of the Cabinet – including, he claimed, lying both in meetings and publicly.

Mr Hancock used chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance as “shields” to blame for his failures, Mr Cummings claimed.

He said Mr Hancock performed “disastrously” below the standards expected and the cabinet secretary – the country’s top civil servant – recommended the Health Secretary should be sacked.

Mr Cummings said that while Donald Trump was ordering the CIA to “gazump” rival countries on orders for personal protective equipment (PPE), the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) was still trying to get orders from China by ship.

“I think the Secretary of State for Health should’ve been fired for at least 15, 20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the Cabinet room and publicly,” Mr Cummings said.

“There’s no doubt at all that many senior people performed far, far disastrously below the standards which the country has a right to expect. I think the Secretary of State for Health is certainly one of those people.

“I said repeatedly to the Prime Minister that he should be fired, so did the cabinet secretary, so did many other senior people.”

Sir Mark Sedwill was the cabinet secretary until September 2020, a period which covered the first phase of the pandemic.

Mr Cummings has previously described Mr Hancock’s department as a “smoking ruin” which could not cope with the demands of the pandemic.

“There were lots of great people in it but the procurement system which they were operating was just completely hopeless,” he said.

“There wasn’t any system set up to deal with proper emergency procurement.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34AAHx_0aC5o7hv00
Dominic Cummings quizzed by MPs (PA Wire)

At a meeting on March 27, Mr Cummings said he was told by officials that the DHSC had been turning down ventilators because the price had been marked up – “it completely beggars belief that sort of thing was happening”.

On PPE, Mr Cummings said he was told in meetings that vital masks and gloves were being sent by sea because it is “what we always do”.

Mr Cummings said: “Hang on, we are going to have a peak in the NHS around about mid-April, and you are shipping things from China that are going to arrive in months’ time and all the aeroplanes are not flying? Leave this meeting, commandeer the planes, fly them to China, drop them at the nearest airfield, pick up our stuff, fly it back.

“At this point you had Trump sending the CIA round trying to gazump everybody on PPE.

“The whole system was just like wading through treacle.”

He added that the cabinet secretary said the Government had to “divvy up” the Health Secretary’s job because there were “multiple huge things here that were all being dropped”.

We were told explicitly people did not get the treatment they deserved, many people were left to die in horrific circumstances

On the claim that Mr Hancock lied, Mr Cummings said: “There are numerous examples.

“In the summer he said that everybody who needed treatment got the treatment they required. He knew that that was a lie because he had been briefed by the chief scientific adviser and the chief medical officer himself about the first peak.

“We were told explicitly people did not get the treatment they deserved, many people were left to die in horrific circumstances.”

Mr Hancock had also blamed NHS chief Sir Simon Stevens and Chancellor Rishi Sunak for PPE problems.

Mr Cummings said he asked the cabinet secretary to investigate, who came back and said “it is completely untrue, I have lost confidence in the Secretary of State’s honesty in these meetings”.

The former aide said Mr Hancock’s public promise to deliver 100,000 tests a day by the end of April was “incredibly stupid” because it was already an internal goal.

“In my opinion he should’ve been fired for that thing alone, and that itself meant the whole of April was hugely disrupted by different parts of Whitehall fundamentally trying to operate in different ways completely because Hancock wanted to be able to go on TV and say ‘look at me and my 100k target’.

“It was criminal, disgraceful behaviour that caused serious harm.”

Accusing Mr Hancock of “appalling” behaviour towards Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick, Mr Cummings said: “He used the whole ‘we’re following the science’ as a way so that he could always say, ‘well if things go wrong, we’ll blame the scientists and it’s not my fault’.”

He suggested Mr Johnson kept Mr Hancock in place because he was told “you should keep him there because he’s the person you fire when the inquiry comes along”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson was asked whether the cabinet secretary had “lost faith in the Health Secretary’s honesty”.

Mr Johnson said: “The answer to that is ‘no’ and I’m afraid I haven’t had the benefit of seeing the evidence that he is bringing to the House, but I must say that I think what the people of this country want us all to do is to get on with the delicate business now of trying to reopen our economy and restore people’s freedoms, get back to our way of life by rolling out the vaccine.”

Pressed if Mr Johnson still has confidence in the Health Secretary, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Yes, the Health Secretary has been working closely with the Prime Minister throughout and has been fully focused on protecting the health and care system and saving lives.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Mark Sedwill
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Economy#Uk#Matt Downing#Chief Medical Officer#Cabinet Secretary#Downing Street#Cia#Ppe#Dhsc#State For Health#Nhs#Government#House#Mr Hancock#Sir Patrick#Sir Mark Sedwill#Professor#Prof Whitty#Shields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
China
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthMedscape News

'I Didn't Lie to Boris': Matt Hancock Gives Evidence to MPs

The 'Indian' Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 now comprises 91% of all new cases in the UK, England's Health Secretary said today. Matt Hancock announced his assessment during evidence to a joint parliamentary committee. He said it was based on an assessment he saw on Wednesday evening. The admission comes just days before the Government is due to announce whether existing lockdown restrictions in England will go ahead or be paused. In a wide-ranging grilling by MPs, Mr Hancock also denied claims by the Prime Minister's former special adviser Dominic Cummings that he had lied to Boris Johnson at any point during the pandemic and said he had always operated with "honesty and integrity".
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Matt Hancock defends timing of first lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has sought to justify the timing of the first national Covid lockdown after claims a delay cost thousands of lives. He told MPs locking down earlier than 23 March 2020 would have gone against the scientific advice at the time. Ministers did challenge the scientists, he...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Matt Hancock faces grilling from MPs – follow Covid news live

Matt Hancock is due to give evidence to lawmakers on Thursday morning on the Health and Social Care Committee, where he is expected to respond to Dominic Cummings’ explosive claims that he lied to colleagues and the public during the coronavirus crisis. The health secretary may face questions about how...
Public Healthalloaadvertiser.com

How Matt Hancock tried to rebut Dominic Cummings’ Covid claims

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has struck back at Dominic Cummings and his slew of allegations, saying the Government has improved since the former aide’s departure from No 10. The Cabinet minister on Thursday denied a series of claims which Mr Cummings hurled at him when appearing before the same committee...
Worldkentlive.news

Latest as Matt Hancock denies lying to Boris Johnson about Covid response

Matt Hancock has denied lying to Boris Johnson about the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Health Secretary is being grilled by MPs investigating the Government's response to the global crisis. It comes after the Prime Minister’s former chief aide accused Mr Hancock of lying to the Prime Minister over Covid-19 coronavirus...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government has ‘operated better’ in six months since Dominic Cummings’ departure, Matt Hancock says

Matt Hancock has claimed the government has handled the Covid crisis “better” since Boris Johnson’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings left Downing Street last November.The health secretary rejected a series of allegations made by the former No 10 adviser during a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.He resisted the opportunity to get into a slanging match with the former adviser.But he gave a clear signal to MPs that they should not take Cummings’ evidence as gospel, telling them: “I’m not responsible for anybody else’s testimony, but I am really pleased to have the chance to come here to be able to tell...
Public HealthClick2Houston.com

UK's health minister denies claim he lied during pandemic

LONDON – British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic following a series of damaging allegations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser. Facing questioning from lawmakers, Hancock said Thursday that he had “no idea” why Dominic Cummings had a dispute with him and...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Dominic Cummings tweets #SackHancock as he renews hostilities by sharing post stating the Health Secretary 'still doesn't get it' that an earlier lockdown would also have been a shorter one

Dominic Cummings has reiterated his view that Matt Hancock should be sacked as he reignited hostilities with the minister today. Mathematician Timothy Gowers had tweeted that the Health Secretary was 'still not getting that earlier => shorter' when it comes to lockdowns, and Mr Cummings replied: 'Exactly #SackHancock'. Giving evidence...
Worldnewsatw.com

COVID-19: Care homes crisis, ‘regrets’ over WHO, and Cummings fallout – key moments from Matt Hancock evidence | UK News

No lies were told to the prime minister over the COVID care homes crisis; a “reasonable worst-case scenario” predicted 820,000 deaths in January 2020; and Downing Street operates “better” without Dominic Cummings, Matt Hancock has said. Appearing before MPs, the health secretary defended the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis...
Public Healthnewpaper24.com

UK’s well being minister Matt Hancock denies Dominic Cummings’ declare he lied throughout coronavirus pandemic – NEWPAPER24

UK’s well being minister Matt Hancock denies Dominic Cummings’ declare he lied throughout coronavirus pandemic. British Well being Secretary Matt Hancock has defended his dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic following a sequence of damaging allegations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former high adviser.Going through questioning from politicians, Hancock stated on Thursday that he had “no thought” why Dominic Cummings had a dispute with him and that he had develop into conscious that Cummings had wished him fired.“I’m not liable for anyone else’s testimony, however I’m actually happy to have the prospect to come back right here to give you the option…
Healthsamfordcrimson.com

‘Matt Hancock’s evidence to MPs at best unconvincing – at worst deeply insulting’

Get UK politics insight with our free daily email briefing straight to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
CoronavirusThe Independent

Will Matt Hancock’s blame game save him from a demotion?

In his four-hour long evidence session to MPs, the greatest compliment that can be paid to Matt Hancock is that he survived, he did not add to his own considerable difficulties, and his political career may not, after all, be over. You see, in the world of Hancock, it’s China’s fault. As a novel excuse he thus neatly plays into the current Sinophobia and increasingly credible suggestions that the new coronavirus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan. In any event, the Chinese failed to close their borders and alert the world. This is but the latest mutation of a clever stratagem developed by the secretary of state for health and social care in recent months – to spread the blame for failings on Covid across as many possible suspects as possible, as if it were a game of Cluedo. The list of suspects is long, and pinning guilt on any of them tricky.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock accused of ‘rewriting history’ with denial of PPE shortages

Matt Hancock has been accused of “trying to rewrite history” after he told a parliamentary inquiry into the Covid-19 crisis that there was never a national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).In four hours of testimony, the health secretary insisted that there was no evidence of anyone dying due to a shortage of PPE.And he insisted that infections from patients discharged from hospital played only a small part in importing Covid-19 into care homes, after coming under brutal attack from ex-Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings.Giving evidence to a joint hearing of the House of Commons health and science committees,...