Horoscopes May 26, 2021: Lenny Kravitz, size up situations before you get going

At the very start of the week—early in the morning on Sunday the 27th—Venus enters dramatic and confident Leo. Venus is best known as the planet of romance, but it rules over love of all kinds. And while it’s in Leo, you may find yourself gravitating toward love that’s not subtle or self-effacing, but that is instead loud, magnificent, brightly colored. Venus in Leo offers the confidence you need not only to feel big feelings, but to express them, too. During this time, the more generous you are with your attention, admiration, and praise, the more your relationships will bloom and flourish.