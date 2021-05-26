Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Horoscopes May 26, 2021: Lenny Kravitz, size up situations before you get going

By Eugenia Last
Willits News
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Helena Bonham Carter, 55; Lenny Kravitz, 57; Pam Grier, 72; Stevie Nicks, 73. Happy Birthday: Check out what’s feasible this year. Underestimating the extent of your plans will become an ongoing aggravation. Size up situations before you get going, and modify any plans that have the potential to leave you in a precarious position. Discipline, organization and baby steps will lead to success. Listen to common sense, not pie-in-the-sky ideas. Your numbers are 7, 12, 21, 24, 30, 37, 42.

www.willitsnews.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Pam Grier
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscopes#Aries#Leo#Eugenialast Com#Twitter Facebook Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Lifestylenewsitem.com

Horoscopes

Moon Alert: After 5 a.m. EDT today (2 a.m. PDT), there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The Moon is in Libra.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for June 13, 2021: Happy birthday Kat Dennings; Sagittarius, you get a clean slate

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Kat Dennings was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., on this day in 1986. This birthday star portrayed Max Black on “2 Broke Girls” from 2010 to 2017. Currently, she plays Darcy Lewis on “WandaVision,” and she has appeared on episodes of “The Sandman,” “Dollface” and “ER.” On the big screen, Dennings’ film work includes “Friendsgiving,” “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist” and “Charlie Bartlett.”
MusicCorydon Times-Republican

Lenny Kravitz inspired by Jackson 5

Lenny Kravitz was always consumed by the idea of being a musician, and his ambition strengthened when he saw his idols, The Jackson 5, in concert.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Womanly Live

Unpacking Lenny Kravitz’s Skincare Routine

We are often so focused on women’s skincare that we get fogged down with information about multiple female celebs and their skincare routines. While these are helpful, they are often not suited to male skin. It is important to discuss male celebrities’ skincare routines, too, so that men can get...
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

See Lenny Kravitz's Bahamas-Shot Video for 'Raise Vibration'

Lenny Kravitz celebrates his island getaway in the new video for “Raise Vibration,” which appeared on his 2018 album of the same name. The video was filmed in the Bahamas — where the guitarist had been living during the Covid-19 pandemic — and directed by famed photographer Mark Seliger. It captures Kravitz performing “Raise Vibration” in various stunning natural scenes, while some special effects give the clip an additional psychedelic edge.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Lenny Kravitz Says He Could 'Possibly' See How His Own Fashion Choices Influenced Harry Styles'

Lenny Kravitz says he could "possibly" see how his fashion choices have inspired other younger artists throughout the years, including Harry Styles. While chatting with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) Friday, the 57-year-old musician opened up to co-host Jeremy Parsons about the music video for his track "Raise Vibration," as well as his own style and that of the former One Direction member.
Lifestylecreators.com

Instructions for Venus in Leo

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll form your life around what's important to you. A few hours here and there will turn into substantial blocks of time, and then a commitment, and then, before you know it, the endeavor is your lifestyle. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Breath is wasted in trying...
TV Showsgranthshala.com

Lenny Kravitz Revealed How He Joined ‘The Hunger Games’ Cast

Although Lenny Kravitz is best known for being a talented musician, his resume is about much more than just music. are you gonna Go My Way The artist also has a handful of acting credits on his resume. And while he has played himself in several movies and TV shows, he has also impressed audiences with his ability to bring fictional characters to life. One particular role for which Kravitz is known is his portrayal of Cinna. The Hunger Games.
PetsHuffingtonPost

Lenny Kravitz Mourns Death Of His Dog: 'We Circled The Globe' Together

Lenny Kravitz on Monday shared a touching note mourning the death of his dog Leroy Brown. The rock star, who announced on Instagram that his beloved 11-year-old dog had died, wrote that his furry friend had “circled the globe” with him. “Thank you for sharing your life with me,” he...
Celebritiesudiscovermusic.com

Photographic Volume To Document ‘Lenny Kravitz: The Formative Years’

A lavish photographic collection documenting the rise to fame of Lenny Kravitz is to be released as the book Lenny Kravitz: The Formative Years, 1989 – 1993 by Genesis Publications. It features the work of photographer David Hindley, and depicts the rock star on stage, in rehearsals, relaxing with friends...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

Should You Wear Crocs? Just Ask Zoë Kravitz

To the ire and distress of many, Crocs are cool. And while you cannot stop the inevitable, you can minimize its impact on your general wellbeing. Zoë Kravitz, the famously cool daughter of two famously cool people, knows this all too well. Which is why, after she cast Channing Tatum to star in her directorial debut, she sat him down for a chat about gender dynamics—and, naturally, Crocs. In a Deadline interview, both parties recalled Kravitz “adamantly” telling Tatum that he “should not be wearing Crocs”—advice he immediately heeded.
Musicgranthshala.com

This ‘Magical’ Lenny Kravitz Song Was Inspired by Graffiti Near an Elevator

Lenny Kravitz has released songs about many different subjects, ranging from sexual fantasies to American women. He once wrote a classic rock-inspired track after seeing some graffiti near an elevator. Which is why Kravitz thought the resulting song represented him so well. Lenny Kravitz Says One of His Songs Is...
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of June 28

At the very start of the week—early in the morning on Sunday the 27th—Venus enters dramatic and confident Leo. Venus is best known as the planet of romance, but it rules over love of all kinds. And while it’s in Leo, you may find yourself gravitating toward love that’s not subtle or self-effacing, but that is instead loud, magnificent, brightly colored. Venus in Leo offers the confidence you need not only to feel big feelings, but to express them, too. During this time, the more generous you are with your attention, admiration, and praise, the more your relationships will bloom and flourish.
Celebritiesnewspotng.com

Madonna dons sheer top for surprise Pride performance

Madonna is never one for a dowdy stage outfit and her choice of costume for a surprise performance to kick off Pride weekend in New York was no exception. The singer, 62, wore fishnet tights, leather shorts, a see-through mesh top and a body harness and paid homage to her iconic Material Girl video with a pair of pink satin gloves which reached her elbows.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Miley Cyrus is an auntie! Singer's brother Braison Cyrus welcomes son Bear

Miley Cyrus has become an aunt after her younger brother, Braison Cyrus, welcomes a son named Bear Chance with his wife Stella McBride. Miley Cyrus has become an aunt after her younger brother, Braison Cyrus, welcomes a son with his wife Stella McBride. The ‘Midnight Sky’ hitmaker’s brother Braison, 27,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Anstead sizzles in a pink swimsuit for celebratory reason

Christina Anstead was in full summer swing when she rocked a blush pink swimsuit for an oceanside celebration. The Christina on the Coast star looked like a Californian beach babe in an Instagram post which got her fans talking. In the image, the mum-of-three wore a pair of denim hot...