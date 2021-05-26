(WATCH) Hunter Biden Discusses His Sobriety and Destigmatizing Addiction on “Tough Cookies”

Low Cut Connie shares his interview with Hunter Biden on “Tough Cookies,” the twice-weekly livestream variety show recorded out of Adam Weiner’s South Philadelphia home. During the interview they discussed Biden’s new book, destigmatizing addiction, and recovery through public service. You can watch clips below and the full interview HERE, which will also air on “Tough Cookies” this Saturday, May 29 via the band’s socials or ToughCookies.tv.

Hunter Biden on why he wrote his book: https://youtu.be/bUW_2sEmn3M

Hunter Biden on how addiction is perceived in public: https://youtu.be/xh9OmhtiuHI

Hunter Biden on recovery through public service: https://youtu.be/GNqr6DEdsvo

“There hasn’t really been a proper interview with Hunter Biden with no agenda and I thought I’d be the one to do it,” says Weiner. “I’ve tried to make Tough Cookies a show where we can talk honestly about things. It’s a music show but we don’t shy away from issues.”

