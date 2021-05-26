Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

(WATCH) Hunter Biden Discusses His Sobriety and Destigmatizing Addiction on “Tough Cookies”

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKE7k_0aC5ny0200

Low Cut Connie shares his interview with Hunter Biden on “Tough Cookies,” the twice-weekly livestream variety show recorded out of Adam Weiner’s South Philadelphia home. During the interview they discussed Biden’s new book, destigmatizing addiction, and recovery through public service. You can watch clips below and the full interview HERE, which will also air on “Tough Cookies” this Saturday, May 29 via the band’s socials or ToughCookies.tv.

Hunter Biden on why he wrote his book: https://youtu.be/bUW_2sEmn3M

Hunter Biden on how addiction is perceived in public: https://youtu.be/xh9OmhtiuHI

Hunter Biden on recovery through public service: https://youtu.be/GNqr6DEdsvo

“There hasn’t really been a proper interview with Hunter Biden with no agenda and I thought I’d be the one to do it,” says Weiner. “I’ve tried to make Tough Cookies a show where we can talk honestly about things. It’s a music show but we don’t shy away from issues.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
786
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Adam Weiner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Addiction#Toughcookies Tv#Tough Cookies#Book#Things#Clips#Recovery#South Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
PoliticsLucianne.com

Father Biden Celebrates Mass(Acre)

Only suckas, rubes, and racists observed Memorial Day last weekend. Thanks to President Biden, the evil reign of that right-wing militarist “holiday” has finally ended, supplanted by a new “memorial day” weekend commemorating the Tulsa Race Massacre, which occurred on May 31 and June 1, 1921 (initially, Memorial Day was going to be replaced by “Enjoy the Long Weekend Day,” in which Americans would be forced to gawk at photos of the cackling harpy who serves as vice president. But cooler heads realized that being forced to view photos of massacre victims is less traumatizing). The Tulsa Race Massacre started when something that no one can describe for certain happened between.
Minoritieshivplusmag.com

Fighting Depression Is a Lifelong Battle for This Queer Musician

Directed by Kelly Teacher for Plus. For Dizz, a member of the queer-centered pop band rIVerse, depression first entered his life at age 14. “I had come out as gay to my family,” the musician says. “And the reaction to that was devastating. Most of my family immediately turned their backs and I remember my father said he knew he wasn’t mine. And that really was a turn in my life at that time and the depression and the suicidal thoughts started to creep in.”
Congress & CourtsWestword

Boebert Watch: Armed (With a Phone) and Dangerous

Representative Lauren Boebert acting like a fidgeting fourteen-year-old during President Joe Biden's first address to Congress. Whoever is leading Representative Lauren Boebert’s communications team might want to take away her phone. Much like her hero Donald Trump, she tends to shoot off her mouth digitally, usually before executing anything pedantically “lib” like forethought, careful study or calm contemplation. No, she hasn’t yet reached “covfefe” depths, but give the gun-totin' Colorado congresswoman some time.
Presidential Electionmichaelsavage.com

‘Keep That Between Us’: Hunter Set Up Meeting Between Then-VP Biden, His Shady Business Partners

Joe Biden, as vice president, reportedly met his son’s business partners from Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan in Washington, DC, over dinner in 2015. The revelation, made by the New York Post Wednesday, further fuels suspicions that the elder Biden likely knew of his son’s business activities overseas, despite the president’s repeated claims of ignorance of his son’s dealings abroad with businesses and government officials.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘Fake reporter’ who sparked outcry at Harris conference says incident was a mix-up

A “fake reporter” who caused an internet storm after telling Vice President Kamala Harris that she “voted for her” at a press conference in Mexico City has said the incident was a mix-up."Maria Fernanda of Univision” ruffled feathers on social media on Tuesday when she said it was an “honour” to ask the vice president a question before revealing she had voted for Ms Harris herself."My question is, what would you say to these women, those mothers and also women of color on both sides of the border, farmers, many of them who I see every day as a...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Whiteness' a 'parasitic-like condition' with no cure, medical journal article claims

"Whiteness" is "a malignant, parasitic-like condition," for which "there is not yet a permanent cure," a recently published research article claims. The article, titled "On Having Whiteness," appears in The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association. It was authored by Dr. Donald Moss, a White man who serves on the faculties of both the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis.
Wilmington, DEHollywood Life

Joe Biden Embraces Grandson Hunter, 15, As Family Visits Late Beau’s Grave On 6th Anniversary Of His Death

Joe Biden reflected on son Beau — who died at age 46 after a battle with brain cancer — in a deeply moving speech to mark Memorial Day. Joe Biden, 78, visited the grave of his late son Beau with his grandson Hunter, 15. The two shared a touching moment as Joe embraced Beau’s younger child as they walked side by side in photos captured on Sunday, May 30th. Joe and Hunter were joined by First Lady Jill Biden, 69, and the president’s daughter Ashley, 39, as they marked the sixth anniversary of Beau’s death in Wilmington, Delaware. In the photos, Joe looked sombre as the glanced at his teenage grandson, who kept his face hidden behind a black face mask.
POTUSMSNBC

Team Trump is noticeably short on team members

Donald Trump recently exited the confines of Mar-a-Lago, following a familiar path traveled by many snowbirds: the former president relocated for the summer to his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. From a distance, it's easy to imagine Trump surrounded by a small army of sycophantic former White House aides,...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Sober spouse doesn’t know when to quit

Dear Amy: I am so conflicted about what to do regarding my marriage. Back in 2010, I quit drinking. My husband promised to quit with me. Unfortunately, he is still drinking heavily. I have expressed my need to be with a sober husband. He has promised to stop drinking. He...
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Neil Cavuto on Fox?

NEIL Cavuto is a steady figure on Fox News, but the anchor has faced his fair share of health issues over the years. The 62-year-old New York native is the host of three different television programs: Your World with Neil Cavuto, Cavuto Live, and Cavuto: Coast to Coast. And it might be shocking to hear what health concerns he’s been dealing with for most of his career.