Reportedly, India may expect the vaccines to arrive by the end of July 2021. Allowing Pfizer and Moderna will facilitate ramping up the vaccination drive in India. With India reeling under the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, hastening vaccination drive has become the need of the hour. As three COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for use by the government, there have been talks by the authorities regarding the foreign vaccine manufacturers to enter the Indian market. This will facilitate ramping up the vaccination drive in a densely populated country like India.