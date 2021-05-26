UPDATE: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees postponed

Tonight at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, NY., the New York Yankees went for the sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees won the first two games 6-5 and last night 3-2. Michael King was on the mound for the Yankees and T.J. Zeuch for the Blue Jays. The Yankees really needed this win tonight to show that they can right the ship and compete in the AL East. The Yankees completed the sweep 8-4 in a game that saw the year’s Yankees’ second triple play.