UPDATE: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees postponed

Daily Tribune
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Wednesday's Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees game was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday. The Toronto Blue Jays (24-23) and New York Yankees (28-20) continue their three-game AL East series Wednesday with a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch at Yankee Stadium. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Blue Jays vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.

