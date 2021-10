TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recent owl attacks on residents’ pets have left some worried about the safety of their domestic animals. Idaho Fish and Game says there is no need to worry however, they say that owls will always be around-especially in the magic valley-and that the general population has remained strong and steady. They also say that it’s rare that they would be able to pick up domestic animals.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO