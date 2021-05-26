Lessons from Jane Jacobs

At the peak in May, over $80 billion in digital assets were locked into Decentralized Finance, or DeFi, applications (i.e., MyEtherWallet and BurnerWallet) generally as liquidity or collateral supporting various services. Due to this new phenomenon, DeFi became a major development in global finance. However, many policy makers and other individuals struggled to understand the details of this new development. Therefore, The World Economic Forum decided to partner with Professor Kevin Werbach from The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania to create the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Policy-Maker Toolkit.