Lessons from Jane Jacobs

Jesse P. Zatloff, MPH; Silke A. von Esenwein, PhD; Sarah C. Cook, MD; Jason S. Schneider, MD; J. Sonya Haw, MD. Objectives: Transgender (trans) individuals experience high discrimination levels when accessing medical and mental health care, resulting in poorer health outcomes compared with the general population and other minority populations. A community-based research design was used to elicit direct input from the trans community about critical trans-knowledgeable care components to address these disparities. The data collection included several focus groups with individuals recruited from the trans community. The information from this research guided the opening of the Gender Center, a centralized, multidisciplinary center of care for trans individuals within an urban safety-net hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.