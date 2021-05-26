New Bungie job listing suggests company could look to expand into esports

Video games can be expensive. In fact, with the latest generation of console platforms, there’s a push to bring out video game titles with a $70 price tag. It’s not easy picking up the latest games but that doesn’t mean there are no free video game alternatives that can keep you busy. In this list, we’re going to highlight some incredible action video games that you should check into if you haven’t already played them. Of course, with that said, since these games are free-to-play you can expect some incentives to pay for in-game content to further flesh out the gameplay experience. If you’re looking for some other great free video games you should be playing in 2021 that’s not necessarily action-based then we have you covered as well. Check out our thirty best free video games to play in 2021 list right here.