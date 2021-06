Not every game is for every player, and Overwatch has not been one of Dr Disrespect's favorite games. Last year, the two-time revealed in a stream that he couldn't get into Overwatch, as the number of players and the game's shields made things feel a bit too congested. Overwatch has a large and dedicated fanbase that might disagree with that assessment, but the concern certainly seems like a more valid one than some of the reasons the streamer hasn't enjoyed other games. In fact, it seems like even the developers at Blizzard just might agree with that take on Overwatch!