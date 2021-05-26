New Survey Shows Republicans Face Uphill Battle to Recall Gov. Newsom

A recall supporter displays her views at a rally in June 2020. Photo by Chris Stone

A new survey by the independent Public Policy Institute of California shows only a minority of the Golden State’s voters currently want to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

If the recall election were held this month, 40% of likely voters surveyed would vote yes to remove Newsom from office, while 57% would vote no and 3% don’t know how they would vote.

The survey also found that 54% of likely voters currently approve of the job that Newsom is doing.

“Right now, the majority of California likely voters are not in the mood to alter the status quo,” said Mark Baldassare, president and CEO of the nonpartisan think tank in San Francisco.

However, Baldassare noted that the election will not occur until the fall and the political situation could change.

“The public’s views on COVID and the economy could sour by then or be preempted by discontent over new crises such as wildfires or electricity blackouts,” he said.

The poll showed a wide partisan divide, with 78% of Republicans planning to recall Newsom, but only 11% of Democrats and 47% of Independents.

“In this context, supporters of a recall have their work cut out for them,” said Baldassare.

The survey is based on responses from 1,705 adult residents of California between May 9 and 18. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points.