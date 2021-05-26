Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Survey Shows Republicans Face Uphill Battle to Recall Gov. Newsom

By Chris Jennewein
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gz3F0_0aC5nUiM00
A recall supporter displays her views at a rally in June 2020. Photo by Chris Stone

A new survey by the independent Public Policy Institute of California shows only a minority of the Golden State’s voters currently want to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

If the recall election were held this month, 40% of likely voters surveyed would vote yes to remove Newsom from office, while 57% would vote no and 3% don’t know how they would vote.

The survey also found that 54% of likely voters currently approve of the job that Newsom is doing.

“Right now, the majority of California likely voters are not in the mood to alter the status quo,” said Mark Baldassare, president and CEO of the nonpartisan think tank in San Francisco.

However, Baldassare noted that the election will not occur until the fall and the political situation could change.

“The public’s views on COVID and the economy could sour by then or be preempted by discontent over new crises such as wildfires or electricity blackouts,” he said.

The poll showed a wide partisan divide, with 78% of Republicans planning to recall Newsom, but only 11% of Democrats and 47% of Independents.

“In this context, supporters of a recall have their work cut out for them,” said Baldassare.

The survey is based on responses from 1,705 adult residents of California between May 9 and 18. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Economy#San Francisco#Recall Election#Democrats#State President#The Golden State#Covid#Independents#Gov Gavin Newsom#Poll#Wildfires#Face#Status Quo#Responses#Discontent#Golden State#Error
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
California Stateactionnewsnow.com

Cost for California recall that could oust Newsom: $215M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It will cost California counties an estimated $215 million to stage an expected recall election that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office later this year. The preliminary projection from the state Finance Department comes about a month after a coalition of county officials urged...
California Statekingcityrustler.com

Why California is still in a state of emergency

California has one of the lowest coronavirus case rates in the nation. And after being one of the nation’s most stringently locked-down states for more than a year, the state next week will lift nearly all of its pandemic rules in what officials have said they are confident will be a safe, triumphant reopening.
California StatePosted by
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Don’t Let California Miss Out on Federal Funding to Finish the Bullet Train

Although I work in Chicago, I have spent the last few months laser-focused on California, communicating with dozens of assemblymembers and senators from all over the state. Why is a national nonprofit in Chicago so focused on your state? Because what happens in California is a precursor for what changes our nation. And right now, the future of high-speed rail in the United States will be determined by what California does in the next couple of weeks.
California Statecapradio.org

California Recall: What To Know About The Effort To Remove Gavin Newsom

The signatures have all been verified and the California Secretary of State says there are more than enough valid signatures to trigger a recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. The election would be California’s first gubernatorial recall in nearly two decades and is sure to be an expensive one. Here’s what you need to know about the effort to recall and replace Newsom.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California governor hopeful Major Williams says Gavin Newsom politicized COVID-19 for ‘power’ and ‘control’

EXCLUSIVE: California gubernatorial candidate Major Williams on Wednesday pinned the blame on Gov. Gavin Newsom for the state’s latest COVID-19 workplace policies, which business groups say will cause them an undue burden. Williams’ comments came less than a week after California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, known as Cal/OSHA,...
California StatePosted by
FOX26

New faces enter fray as California recall slowly takes shape

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Six weeks after California officials announced that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would face an almost certain recall election that could drive him from office, the contest continues to be roiled by uncertainty and questions "“ even the date when it might take place remains unclear. The...
Health ServicesPosted by
FOX26

Lawmakers ask for explanation for Newsom's ongoing COVID-19 emergency

REDDING, Calif. - Three Republican state lawmakers have sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking why he's not ending his COVID-19 emergency. The letter was authored by Northstate Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City), State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin), and State Senator Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore). The letter asks for clarification on why the state of emergency will remain in effect beyond June 15 when California will reopen its economy and lift virtually all restrictions.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Mark Larson discusses updates on recall Gov. Newsom effort

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is still underway, with many other candidates pushing through to take the governor’s seat. Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 radio host, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss updates on the recall’s efforts. Larson noted that Gov. Newsom...
HomelessPasadena Star-News

Newsom’s emergency powers can’t drag on forever

Standing in front of a gold curtain and the California Lottery’s “Big Spin” wheel on Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom picked winning numbers in the state’s vaccination lottery and then invited questions from the press as aides carried in a lectern covered by a confetti-strewn “Vax for the Win” sign. Newsom...
PoliticsGV Wire

Follow the Money: Gavin Newsom Recall Edition

The forecast for this summer is hot, with high wildfire risk and a fever-pitch campaign to determine the political fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom. The fight to recall Newsom has already consumed state politics, with the governor in campaign mode since March and both sides already reporting millions of dollars in the bank. Although the recall date has not yet been set, it will be the second major election in as many years and a third is on the way in 2022.