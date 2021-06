By now, it's no secret that Subway has been experiencing some trouble. While recent months have seen hundreds of Subway franchisees locking horns with the company's executives, a new report suggests that today's problems are simply emblematic of Subway's history, starting with its founder. If these insider claims are true, it seems that the fast-food chain—which became the world's biggest, based largely on its guilt-free menu and virtuous branding—was actually a soap opera behind the scenes.