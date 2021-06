We’ve seen this movie before. Published reports of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being disgruntled, and possibly wanting out of Green Bay, remind us all too well of August 2008. That’s when Brett Favre unretired, five months after retiring, and expected his job back; the Packers’ management told Favre they had committed to Rodgers upon Favre’s retirement. The legendary No. 4 was then traded to the New York Jets. It was an ugly divorce, and it only got uglier when Favre returned to Lambeau Field in 2009, wearing the purple and gold of the archrival Minnesota Vikings.