Here’s Another Look At Unreal Engine 5 In A New Gameplay Tech Demo

By Joe Apsey
psu.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games has gone ahead and released another Unreal Engine 5 gameplay demo, a year after they unveiled the first one. This new gameplay demo, titled Valley of the Ancient features over 50 million polygons running live with Nanite technology from the new engine, which is also entering early access today. The engine and build of the game aren’t fully ready commercially yet but this early access period will allow developers to test out their creations and also get to grips with the new features. This fully playable demo also uses Lumens, which is a global illumination tool and Epic’s MetaHuman Creator.

Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate Is Running On Unreal Engine 5

Following the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Live Stream earlier this week, there’s been a little bit more information revealed about the big reveal, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. The official Dragon Quest Twitter account has confirmed the game is powered by Unreal Engine 5. The previous entry, Dragon...
Video GamesGamespot

Unreal Engine 5 -- Devs On How The Engine Will Transform Next-Gen Games

Epic Games recently showcased Unreal Engine 5 and announced that the next-generation game development toolsuite is now available in early access ahead of its planned public release in early 2022. Epic showed off the capabilities of the new engine with a thoroughly impressive tech demo called Valley of the Ancient--and you can see more of that here.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Unreal Engine 5 Can Generate 3 Million Crabs, Which Is Good?

Unreal Engine 4 has been the framework for many huge games in its time. Fortnite, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Gears 5, and Borderlands 3 all used Epic's game engine to create hugely successful, complex projects. So it's no wonder that developers and fans alike are excited about the early access release of Unreal Engine 5, which will help deliver even more gorgeous titles. And top of Unreal Engine 5's list of things it can achieve is... rendering 3 million crabs.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Unreal Engine 5 Dev Renders 10 Billion Polygons Of Napping Dog

Now that Unreal Engine 5 is available to developers everywhere via early access, we're really starting to see what the powerful new engine can do. Earlier this week, we learned that through Unreal Engine 5 it's possible to render up to 3 million crabs at any one time, which I guess is great to know. Now, we've learned thanks to an indie developer that the engine can handle 10 billion polygons of snoozing doggo without even breaking a sweat. Incredible.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Biomutant Unreal Engine Error, No Audio Issue, Crashes and Fixes

Just after a few days after its release, players from across the world are reporting different errors and bugs in the all-new Biomutant. This guide will highlight all the errors that we know of so far, along with their workarounds and fixes in Biomutant. Biomutant Errors and Fixes. From performance...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Dying Light 2 is releasing on December 7th 2021, new gameplay demo revealed

Techland’s upcoming zombie parkour game has been one of the most anticipated titles in recent years, though after an indefinite delay and reports of troubled development, things weren’t looking too great behind the scenes. But the developers recently held a livestream where they revealed some brand new gameplay as well as a new release date.
Orange County, CAgamingbolt.com

Frost Giant Studios Partners With Dreamhaven, Licenses Unreal Engine 5

Frost Giant studios has been busy lately. Today, the studio announced an advisory partnership with Dreamhaven, a company founded by former Blizzard co-founder and president Mike Morhaime, and a licensing deal to use Unreal Engine 5 for its upcoming RTS game via Upcomer. The studio, based in Orange County, California, was founded by Tim Morten and Tim Campbell, the production lead on StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void and the lead designer of Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne, respectively.
Video GamesDestructoid

Horizon Forbidden West didn't get a release date, but here's flashy PS5 gameplay

That's a wrap on today's State of Play for Horizon Forbidden West, and... no release date! Drat. The highlight of the mostly gameplay-focused presentation was some decked-out environmental art that spanned a jungle, beach, and a couple of moments underwater near the Golden Gate Bridge. I know the Tremortusk was meant to be the showpiece, but I'm stuck on those beavers. What's their story?
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

First Look at Unreal Engine 5 Game Features Plugin

In addition, you now have the ability to manage world systems, actor components, and manage resources using Data Registers. It unlocks new possibilities for developers to build complex, multi-mode games without having to worry about referencing content, gameplay logic, and blueprint actors “just in case” they are needed for a specific scenario.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Unreal Engine 5 Powered Ray Traced Forest Map Looks Incredible in New Video Showcase

The Unreal Engine 5 is going to make future games powered by it look incredible, as even the engine's early access version can be used to create some amazing-looking maps. MAWI United shared a few days ago a new video showcasing their Birch Forest Map recreated in the new engine from Epic. The map features Lumen with ray tracing, which makes everything look even more impressive.
Video GamesNME

Here’s three minutes of new ‘Psychonauts 2’ gameplay

We’re getting our first look at Psychonauts 2 in a little while, courtesy of an exclusive video offered up by Game Informer video which is showing gameplay of a new level. The video shows a lot of similarities with its predecessor, Double Fine‘s 2005 platformer Psychonauts. Here, psychonaut Raz is exploring the mind of his teacher, Hollis Forsythe, which is now equal parts neon-drench casino and hospital. During the video you see a little exploration of the world, but also a bizarre Pachinko minigame where you have to guide a pill into a stomach.