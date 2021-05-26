Here’s Another Look At Unreal Engine 5 In A New Gameplay Tech Demo

Epic Games has gone ahead and released another Unreal Engine 5 gameplay demo, a year after they unveiled the first one. This new gameplay demo, titled Valley of the Ancient features over 50 million polygons running live with Nanite technology from the new engine, which is also entering early access today. The engine and build of the game aren’t fully ready commercially yet but this early access period will allow developers to test out their creations and also get to grips with the new features. This fully playable demo also uses Lumens, which is a global illumination tool and Epic’s MetaHuman Creator.