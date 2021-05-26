Cancel
Pedophile Arrested For Adulterous Rape Of 11-Year-Old Daughter

By Agrima Tikader
Posted by 
Latin Times
Latin Times
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A kind neighbor uncovered the horrific sexual abuse being faced by an 11-year-old girl. The girl, with the help of the neighbor, reported the incident to authorities. Police arrested the 38-year-old accused. He has been charged with several offenses under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

