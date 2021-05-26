Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

House passes bill to let work from home employees seek refunds for 2021 commuter taxes

Daily Jeffersonian
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio House passed a bill Wednesday that would let people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic seek refunds for income taxes they paid to the cities where their offices are located. House Bill 157, which passed 63-31, would let Ohioans who live in one city but work in...

www.daily-jeff.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Seitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Commuter#Income Taxes#The Ohio House#Ohioans#The Ohio Senate#Republicans#Democrats#D Toledo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Income TaxAccountingWEB

State Tax Implications of Working From Home

The country's workforce has changed significantly because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Pew Research mentions that, in December 2020, as much as 54 percent of workers wanted to keep working remotely even after the epidemic's end. Working from home brings with it a lot of concern from an accounting perspective. Tax requirements for remote employees differ significantly from those for in-office workers, and with good reason. Working from home usually means shifting the burden of infrastructure to the person's home state. Unfortunately, jurisdictions such as New York or California may find themselves lacking taxes to do infrastructural maintenance based on how many people have left the state because they can work remotely. What tax implications are there for this increased remote workforce?
Lansing, MIDetroit News

Whitmer vetoes bills to bring tax refund for businesses' PPE purchases

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed bills Friday that would have allowed businesses to seek refunds for taxes paid on the purchases of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bills aimed to institute exemptions from the state's 6% sales tax and impacted purchases of personal protective equipment...
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

House passes consumer-owned utility bill

AUGUSTA –– The Maine House of Representatives has passed a bill that would create a new consumer-owned utility company in the state. The bill would create Pine Tree Power Co., which would replace both Central Maine Power and Versant Power. Supporters of the bill said doing so would result in...
Salt Lake County, UTupr.org

State Employees Work From Home As Bad Air Quality Looms

Thousands of state employees will work from home through Wednesday in an effort to help clean up Utah’s air. Under the state’s new teleworking program, state employees who can work remotely are required to do so on “mandatory action days,” which are determined by Utah’s Division of Air Quality based on concerns of air quality.
U.S. PoliticsKNOX News Radio

MN House passes $7.27B transportation bill

Another piece of Minnesota’s budget picture fell into place when the House passed a $7.27 billion transportation funding bill today (Wed). The bill includes money for two new bus rapid transit lines for the Twin Cities. It preserves the Northstar commuter rail line. It includes money for a second daily...
Santa Fe, NMSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Medical marijuana producers seek tax refund worth millions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A major business in New Mexico's burgeoning market for marijuana wants the state to refund millions of dollars in taxes that were levied in recent years on sales of medical marijuana but not against most prescription medications. Integrated cannabis provider Ultra Health said Tuesday that...
Ohio Statestatenews.org

Ohio House Passes Controversial Vaccine Bill

Earlier this week, the Ohio House bill that would prevent businesses and schools from requiring employees or students to get vaccinations stalled in committee. Now, the House has passed a similar measure by tacking an amendment onto a Senate approved bill. The Ohio Senate had already passed a bill that...
Wake County, NCncpolicywatch.org

House passes bill seeking to lift mask mandate in NC schools

The N.C. House passed a bill seeking to give school boards the exclusive authority to determine whether students must wear face masks in the upcoming school year on Wednesday. Senate Bill 173, called the “Free the Smiles Act,” would strip away Governor Roy Cooper’s authority to issue state-wide mask mandates for schools, leaving him with the ability to do so only for individual schools during a state of emergency.
Augusta, MEEllsworth American

Recycling reform bill passes Maine House

AUGUSTA — The Maine House of Representatives voted 86-57 late Wednesday evening to advance LD 1541, a bill sponsored by Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) that is intended to stabilize recycling programs, collect better data and force large companies to pay for the recycling of their packaging, a program known as extended producer responsibility for packaging, or EPR.
Hartford, CTPosted by
FOX 61

CT House passes cannabis bill

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut House of Representatives passes the bill that would legalize cannabis by a final vote of 76-62. The bill is an earlier version after Gov. Ned Lamont threatened to veto a retooled rendition that cleared the state Senate. Democratic House leaders decided to strip a contentious...
Income TaxCleburne County Sun-Times

Profit From It: Tax Refunds for Those with Unemployment Income

When COVID-19 hit, the subsequent economic fallout also hit hard. Despite government incentives that aimed to keep people employed, successfully I might add, millions of Americans still were suddenly out of work and found themselves relying on and receiving state and federal unemployment benefits. As if times weren’t hard enough,...
Income TaxPosted by
NJ.com

Stimulus update: More unemployment tax refunds are coming from the IRS

More money is still coming for some people who paid taxes on their unemployment benefits in 2020, thanks to a provision of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The American Rescue Plan made up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits per person federally tax-free for households with a modified adjusted gross income of less than $150,000. Couples who were both unemployed can have up to $20,400 free of federal tax.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

No tax cuts for all, but tax breaks for some in Pennsylvania budget package

There are no changes to Pennsylvania’s major personal or business tax rates in the new $40.8 billion state budget package. But with ample headroom in the budget this year, there are a number of smaller, industry-specific tax breaks that have been included in the plan. In total, the changes resulted in a net reduction of $35.8 million from the current tax base in 2021-22, and then grow to $89.2 million in 2022-23.
Politicsazpm.org

Flat tax passes Arizona House

The Arizona House of Representatives began their budget debate Thursday with the priority for Governor Doug Ducey, the passage of a flat tax and tax cuts for the state. But the day of budget debates began with a dust-up over new procedural rules proposed by House Republicans. House Speaker Rusty...
Congress & Courtspahouse.com

House passes bill to help protect motorcyclists’ investments

HARRISBURG, June 24 – The PA House unanimously approved state Rep. Pam Snyder’s legislation that would cover motorcycles under Pennsylvania’s Automobile Lemon Law. “Motorcycles are significant investments, and if you purchase or lease a new motorcycle and defects are affecting its safety, value or use, the manufacturer should fix it,” said Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington. “I’m pleased my colleagues support this fair and commonsense measure.”
PoliticsPosted by
10TV

Ohio House passes bill to protect sports officials

The Ohio House unanimously voted to approve a bill that would increase penalties for assault if the victim is acting as a sports official. "Ohio needs to do more to protect our sports officials to avoid the looming crisis of referee shortages before they become a major obstacle for scheduling sporting events," said Rep. Joe Miller (D-Amherst).
Michigan Statenbc25news.com

Michigan House passes bill allowing tax deduction for unborn children

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- A bill that would offer a $200 tax deduction to growing families in Michigan has passed the state House. According to the bill's sponsor, State Representative Rodney Wakeman, it would offer a $200 state income tax exemption for mothers who are at least 12 weeks pregnant by the end of the tax year and under the care and observation of a physician.