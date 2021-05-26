House passes bill to let work from home employees seek refunds for 2021 commuter taxes

The country's workforce has changed significantly because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Pew Research mentions that, in December 2020, as much as 54 percent of workers wanted to keep working remotely even after the epidemic's end. Working from home brings with it a lot of concern from an accounting perspective. Tax requirements for remote employees differ significantly from those for in-office workers, and with good reason. Working from home usually means shifting the burden of infrastructure to the person's home state. Unfortunately, jurisdictions such as New York or California may find themselves lacking taxes to do infrastructural maintenance based on how many people have left the state because they can work remotely. What tax implications are there for this increased remote workforce?