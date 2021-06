Company: RYAH Group Inc. (RYAH) RYAH Group (CSE: RYAH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, RYAH Medtech Inc., has published a data report on the use of medical cannabis among patients with pain conditions. According to the update, the report features insights into the use of cannabis to treat pain conditions by patients within the RYAH Data ecosystem and whether cannabis may be one of the alternative treatment solutions to reduce opioid use-related problems associated with existing treatment options. “The RYAH data report on cannabis use for pain management comes at a turning point as studies on alternatives to opioids in treatment and potential efficacy of chronic pain start to accelerate,” said Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH. “The opioid crisis, which began with initially good intentions to more effectively treat pain, created a flood of opioids being prescribed, up from an estimated 70 million prescriptions in the 1990s to more than 255 million by 2012. RYAH is committed to providing the tools needed to effectively monitor and measure dosing in plant-based medicine treatments and to providing data analytics in order for the industry to make more informed decisions around alternative treatments to opioids.”