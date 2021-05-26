Ghost kitchens operator JustKitchen unveils international expansion plans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): NSE listed Libas Consumer Products Ltd. (NSE: LIBAS) has announced plans for major expansion. In a NSE announcement, Libas Consumer Products Ltd. said that "The company has franchisees/stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai under the brand 'Riyaz Gangji Libas' in fashion segment, and the company is in process of expanding the same to various Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India in various phases in the next three years. The company will open 100 stores in each phases."Further, the company also announced launch of E-commerce websiteRecently the company had also announced foray into FMCG segment. The company is into rock salt manufacturing and sales. Its brand, Gangji salt is synonymous with top rock salt buyers in India, company manufactures and sells almost 3000 mt a month processing and packaging at its ultra-modern state of art manufacturing unit at Bharuch. The company has a pan India reach with processing units and warehouses at Bharuch, Mumbai, Mundra, and Delhi.