Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ghost kitchens operator JustKitchen unveils international expansion plans

verdictfoodservice.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada-based ghost kitchens operator JustKitchen has unveiled its international expansion plans for the next two years. Following the firm’s recently announced growth to 15 locations in Taiwan and its foray into Hong Kong, the company now plans to enter new markets including the US, Singapore and the Philippines. In 2022,...

www.verdictfoodservice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Technology Company#Global Cities#Global Growth#Global Strategy#Food Technology#Canadian#Justkitchen Co#Malaysian#South Korean#Ghost Kitchens#Operator#Canada Based Ghost#Food Brands#Operational Expertise#Partner Brands#Hong Kong#Proprietary Technology#Demand#Culinary Ties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
Related
BusinessMySanAntonio

ValvTechnologies, Inc. Names Juliana Herman, Global Marketing Director

HOUSTON (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. ValvTechnologies, Inc., manufacturer of zero-leakage severe service isolation valve solutions, has named Juliana Herman as Director of Global Marketing. Herman is responsible for the development and deployment of ValvTechnologies' marketing strategy, product and brand management, marketing programs, communication campaigns, and market analysis on a global...
Seattle, WAPosted by
TheSpoon

JustKitchen Raising $20M, Expanding into the U.S., Asia

Vancouver, Canada-headquartered JustKitchen announced this week it is in the process of raising $20 million to expand its network of ghost kitchens and virtual restaurant brands. The company said it is getting $16 million from Canadian investment dealerr Beacon Securities Limited, which will buy 11.9 million shares of JustKitchen at $1.35 per share. JustKitchen is also looking to raise an additional $4 million.
Food & Drinksfsrmagazine.com

Kitchen United Agrees to Launch Virtual Brand Camile Thai in its Ghost Kitchens

Ghost kitchen industry leader Kitchen United and international multi-platform Asian food business Camile Food Group, today announced an agreement to launch the purpose and nutrition led brand Camile Thai in the United States with Kitchen United MIX. The delicious and guilt-free Camile Thai arrives in Chicago as a delivery and takeout-only concept, licensing exclusively at Kitchen United MIX locations. The first Camile Thai U.S. location is in Kitchen United’s newly opened Chicago Loop Kitchen Center at 205 W. Wacker Drive, and will serve made to order, plant forward dishes, with a sustainability-focused ethos. The Camile Thai and Kitchen United expansion will continue throughout 2021, with new locations opening in Chicago River North, Pasadena and Austin.
Businessdallassun.com

Libas Consumer Products Ltd. plans major expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): NSE listed Libas Consumer Products Ltd. (NSE: LIBAS) has announced plans for major expansion. In a NSE announcement, Libas Consumer Products Ltd. said that "The company has franchisees/stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai under the brand 'Riyaz Gangji Libas' in fashion segment, and the company is in process of expanding the same to various Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India in various phases in the next three years. The company will open 100 stores in each phases."Further, the company also announced launch of E-commerce websiteRecently the company had also announced foray into FMCG segment. The company is into rock salt manufacturing and sales. Its brand, Gangji salt is synonymous with top rock salt buyers in India, company manufactures and sells almost 3000 mt a month processing and packaging at its ultra-modern state of art manufacturing unit at Bharuch. The company has a pan India reach with processing units and warehouses at Bharuch, Mumbai, Mundra, and Delhi.
Businesspymnts.com

Ghost Kitchens Going Global As C3 Announces $100 Million Saudi Deal

Food technology platform and restaurant company C3 announced Tuesday (June 1) that it has entered into a $100 million agreement with Saudi Arabia-based investment company WK Holding. This joint venture, C3 Arabia, is split 51 percent WK Holding, 49 percent C3. The food tech platform is owned by international hospitality company SBE, which operates in five countries and has properties in Middle Eastern cities Doha, Qatar and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Businesskamcity.com

Fabulosa Hails First International Listing And Category Expansion

Fast-growing household brand Fabulosa has hailed its progress on several fronts, including expanding overseas and developing its portfolio of fragrance-led products in its domestic market. The brand has secured its first major retail listing overseas after making its debut in France this month at B&M-owned discount chain Babou. The move...
Carshow2shout.com

Toutche Electric plans aggressive network expansion in India

In a bid to capture the new e-bike boom, Toutche Electric, one of the fastest-growing startups in the micro-mobility space has announced an aggressive roadmap to expand its dealer network in India. Manufacturer of the indigenously designed and made Heileo range of ebikes, Toutche has registered an astonishing growth of...
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

Memmert Launches USA Operations in Worldwide Expansion Goals

Memmert GmbH + Co. KG is the market leader in innovative climate chambers for decades now. While the company began almost a century ago with the humble beginnings as a hot air sterilizer producer to meet the shortage demands of the Red Cross in 1947, it has since expanded its product portfolio and established its image as the world’s go-to Climate Chamber producer by launching a new distribution company in one of the leading markets.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Kombucha Market Research Study With Reed's, The Humm Kombucha, Lexas Distribution, Red Bull

Growing consumer awareness of the consumption of healthy foods and beverages and the adoption of healthy lifestyles are major growth drivers. Kombucha is a fermented tea that falls under the functional beverage industry. Probiotic products and kombucha have similar properties. They help rebalance the friendly bacteria in the digestive tract, which improves the immune system. The increasing shift of consumers from dairy products to effective and efficient probiotic products is expected to fuel demand.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

E-Commerce Develop Service Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | SmartSites, Algoworks, Revenue River

Latest research study titled Global E-Commerce Develop Service Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in E-Commerce Develop Service Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of E-Commerce Develop Service market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as SmartSites, Algoworks, Mercury Development, Revenue River, MEDIA LOUNGE, Bold Commerce, Net Solutions, Chop Dawg, Dunn Solutions Group, Shopping Cart Elite, Bango, IT Svit, Onilab, Pixel Union Design Ltd., Seasia Infotech, A2 Design Inc., Agriya, Wipro, Beacon Technologies, Cleveroad, Commerce Pundit, Extendware, Fluper, Geeks Chicago, Hathway, Accenture, iOLAP, iWeb, Jackrabbit Mobile & Konstant Infosolutions.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2025 | Atos Syntel, Tech Mahindra, SAP

Latest Research Study on Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Atos Syntel (United States), Tech Mahindra (India), SAP (Germany), Samsung (South Korea), Oracle (United States), Mindtree (India), XPO Logistics (United States), Logitech (Switzerland), IBM (United States), Hexaware Technologies (India)
EconomyFlorida Star

Controversial Mine Expansion Plan In Australian State

BRISBANE, Australia — A federal government decision on a controversial mine expansion plan in Tasmania’s northwest wilderness has been pushed back by more than a month. The majority of Chinese government-owned company Minerals and Metals Group, is proposing to build a new tailings dam in the Tarkine rainforest to store waste. The move has sparked protests spearheaded by the Bob Brown Foundation, including a […]
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Pasadena-Based Ghost Kitchen Company Launches Thai Food Chain in U.S.

The Pasadena-based ghost kitchen company Kitchen United has entered into an exclusive agreement with Dublin-based Camile Food Group to bring the“fast-growing” food chain Camile Thai to the United States, starting with Chicago, the company announced Monday. “The delicious and guilt-free Camile Thai arrives in Chicago as a delivery and takeout-only...
Marketslatinfinance.com

Belvo raises money for expansion plans

Belvo, an open finance application programming interface (API) platform in Latin America, raised $43 million in its Series A funding round, getting the money to roll out bank-to-bank payment services in Mexico and Brazil, it said in a press release on Tuesday. In the funding round, Future Positive Capital, Kibo Ventures and FJLabs joined existing investors Kaszek, Maya Capital, VentureFriends and Nubank founder and CEO David Vélez among Belvo's backers. The company also said it brought in "renow.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Mobility Consulting Service Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | CapGemini, Interloc, Bluestar

Latest research study titled Global Mobility Consulting Service Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Mobility Consulting Service Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Mobility Consulting Service market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as RSM US LLP, CapGemini, Interloc, Bluestar, Centric Consulting, CRMIT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Valtech Technologies, ABAMobile, Access Technology Solutions, Achievion Solutions, Advent Global Solutions, Avio Consulting, ciber, Contus, Credencys Solutions Inc, NorthAlley, ennVee TechnoGroup, Softarex Technologies, Enzigma, Essintial Enterprise Solutions, Evoke Technologies, FCS Frontline Consulting Services, Focaloid Technologies, Green House Data, infogain & Inirus.
Businessmediapost.com

Omnicom Sells Barter Operation Icon International

Omnicom Media Group has sold its media barter operation Icon International to Icon’s management team. Terms weren’t disclosed. Founded in 1986, Icon has been led CEO John Kramer for 20 years. Kramer orchestrated the sale of the company to Omnicom in 2003. The agency specializes in trading corporate assets for...
Businessbizjournals

As e-commerce soars, local manufacturer unveils expansion

An equipment manufacturer plans to expand its Hamilton County footprint. Heartland Steel Products, which makes custom warehouse solutions for retailers and distributors, announced this week its $650,000 investment into its Harrison facility, located at 355 Industrial Drive. As part of the expansion, Heartland will add at least 25 new jobs and add 10,000 square feet to its facility, according to a news release.
BusinessTraders Magazine

Valantic FSA Strengthens Its International Expansion

ANDY BROWNING JOINS AS HEAD OF ELECTRONIC TRADING AS VALANTIC FSA ACCELERATES THE ROLL OUT OF ITS NEXT GENERATION ELECTRONIC WORKFLOW SOLUTIONS FOR THE ELECTRONIC TRADING COMMUNITY. LONDON, UK and FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — June 10th, 2021. valantic FSA provides a unique approach to the deployment of electronic trading...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Not So Massively: Iron Harvest’s Operation Eagle expansion soars high

The lead-up to the release of Iron Harvest 1920‘s first expansion was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for me (insomuch as you can ever apply that term to something as trivial as a game release). On the one hand, as is now well-documented in this column, I’m a big fan of the game, and more Iron Harvest is always good news. However, I was less than thrilled when I learned the subject matter of this first major expansion, Operation Eagle.